Real Madrid scouting 19-year-old central defender amid injury woes

Leny Yoro

Source: BBC

Real Madrid has faced a challenging situation with injuries in their central defense over the past year and lost out on their summer target, Leny Yoro, who signed with Manchester United.

They opted not to pursue another player during the transfer window but are now exploring future options.



Diario AS reports that one potential target is Yarek Gasiorowski, a 19-year-old defender from Valencia.

He has become a key player under coach Ruben Baraja and is known for his versatility, having played in various defensive positions.



