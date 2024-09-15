Real Madrid star to undergo tests to determine severity of injury picked up against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid is yet to determine Brahim's return after sustaining an injury

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-0 win against Real Sociedad, thanks to two penalty goals from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

The reigning champions enjoyed a successful evening, although it was overshadowed by an injury to Brahim Diaz in the first half.



Brahim was substituted early for Rodrygo Goes, and Marca reports that he has sustained a puncture in his adductor.

Medical assessments will take place in the coming hours to establish the anticipated recovery time.



