Real Madrid star to undergo tests to determine severity of injury picked up against Real Sociedad

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana
Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-0 win against Real Sociedad, thanks to two penalty goals from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.
The reigning champions enjoyed a successful evening, although it was overshadowed by an injury to Brahim Diaz in the first half.
Brahim was substituted early for Rodrygo Goes, and Marca reports that he has sustained a puncture in his adductor.
Medical assessments will take place in the coming hours to establish the anticipated recovery time.
