Real Madrid to bring Jude Bellingham’s wages in line with Kylian Mbappe – report

Real Madrid made Kylian Mbappe their highest-paid player this summer when they signed him

Source: Football-espana

This summer, Real Madrid secured Kylian Mbappe as their highest-paid player after signing him on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, despite him accepting a significant pay cut compared to his previous earnings in France.

The club intends to emphasize that he is their leading star, alongside two others.



A report from OK Diario, as cited by Sport, reveals that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez plans to significantly increase the salaries of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, aligning their earnings with those of Mbappe.

Although Bellingham was initially signed at the top of the salary scale, he and Vinicius are set to receive even higher wages moving forward.



Read full article