Real Madrid to get central defender back from injury for Real Sociedad clash

Éder Militão

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid's concerns regarding player injuries during the international break have eased compared to last week, with no players expected to miss matches due to their national commitments.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy all faced injuries recently, but only Militao's muscle strain occurred while on international duty.



Mendy and Tchouameni returned to Madrid after their time with the French national team for injury evaluations.

Mendy is likely to be available for this weekend's match, while Tchouameni's situation remains uncertain. Militao has resumed group training after returning from Brazil and is expected to be fit for the upcoming game against Real Sociedad.



