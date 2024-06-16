Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Real Tamale United apologizes for fielding unregistered players in Ghana Premier League match

Real Tamale United Football Team22222 Real Tamale United

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Tamale United (RTU) has publicly apologized for allegedly fielding unregistered players in a recent league game against Dreams FC during the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live