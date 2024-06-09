Real Tamale United officially relegated from 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Real Tamale United (RTU) have been officially relegated from the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Source: Footballghana

Real Tamale United (RTU) has officially been relegated from the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

This defeat signifies the conclusion of RTU's three-season stint in the league, which began when they were promoted in the 2020/21 season.



During the match, Peter Amidu scored the opening goal around the hour mark, giving Asante Kotoko the lead.

Bernard Somuah then added a second goal four minutes before the end of the game, securing the victory and bringing an end to Real Tamale United's time in the top division.



