Real Tamale United players stage training boycott over unpaid wages and bonuses

Real Tamale United players

Real Tamale United's head coach, Abdul Mumin Abdulai, has disclosed that the team's players have declined to participate in training sessions due to unpaid wages and bonuses.

This weekend, the club from the Northern region will be playing against Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium for matchday 20. However, on Wednesday, the players boycotted the training session as a result of their outstanding payments.



Abdulai revealed that the players are owed five months' worth of wages and bonuses. Additionally, he has not received any payment for almost a year.



In light of this dire situation, Abdulai has called for immediate assistance to help resolve the issue.



"The players refused to train yesterday because they have not received their salaries for almost five months, along with some unpaid bonuses. As the coach, I have not been paid for nearly a year. Our situation is critical, and we urgently need help," he stated during an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"Some of us are unable to voice our concerns, but the players have taken a stand by refusing to train, which speaks volumes to me. We are trying to come up with strategies to unite and motivate the team.



"As a human being, I sometimes have to assist, like when a player complains about not having eaten all day. However, I cannot handle everything on my own, so we rely on the support of stakeholders.



"It is a challenging situation, but if things turn around today, we can still avoid relegation," he added.