Red-hot Baba Rahman named Greek league Player of the Week

Baba Rahman

Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman has been named the best player in the Greek league for matchday 18.

The in-form left-back propelled PAOK Thessaloniki to an emphatic victory against PAS Giannina on Sunday after netting the opener in the 4-0 thrashing of their opponent.



Rahman has already scored three goals in the month of January, and he is on course to being nominated for the Player of the Month award.



The former Chelsea defender scored excellent ratings from the Greek league statistics team, placing him above all other players during the week.

The left-back's decision to withdraw from Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations seems to have become a blessing in disguise, as he gives his full attention to his club career.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars got off to a poor start at the tournament in Ivory Coast after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening game.