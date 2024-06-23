Representing Ghana in CAF Confederation Cup is our biggest motivation - Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo ahead of FA Cup final

John Eduafo

Source: Footballghana

John Eduafo, the coach of Bofoakwa Tano, has emphasized that their main motivation is to win the FA Cup and represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite being relegated from the top flight, Eduafo is determined to lift the trophy and showcase their abilities on the African stage.

He expressed his team's determination to end the season on a positive note and prove their worth by winning the FA Cup.



Read full article