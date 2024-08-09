Sports

“Rest well Alhadji Issa Hayatou” – Anthony Baffoe mourns late ex-CAF president

Anthony Baffoe0123 Anthony Baffoe

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Anthony Baffoe, a retired player from Ghana, has expressed his condolences following the death of Mr. Issa Hayatou, the former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Source: www.ghanaweb.live