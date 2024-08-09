“Rest well Alhadji Issa Hayatou” – Anthony Baffoe mourns late ex-CAF president

Anthony Baffoe, a retired player from Ghana, has expressed his condolences following the death of Mr. Issa Hayatou, the former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In a message shared on X, Mr. Baffoe offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the late Cameroonian and esteemed football administrator.



“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un,” which translates to "Surely we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return," he added a prayer emoji and a gesture of supplication.



He extended his heartfelt condolences to the entire family, stating, “Rest well Alhadji Issa Hayatou,” in his post.



Mr. Hayatou passed away at the age of 78 on Thursday, August 8, in Paris, following a prolonged illness.

His death follows earlier rumors of his demise in March, which he had successfully refuted, demonstrating the resilience that characterized his career. Unfortunately, this time, his health challenges proved insurmountable.



Issa Hayatou's legacy is defined by his nearly thirty years of leadership at CAF, from 1988 until 2017, when he was succeeded by Ahmad Ahmad after losing the presidential election.



Additionally, he was a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



Hayatou made significant contributions to both African and global football, although his bid for the FIFA presidency in 2002 was unsuccessful. His legacy also includes his appointment as President of the National Football Academy in Cameroon in 2017 by President Paul Biya.