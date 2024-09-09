Richard Fenyi to fight for IBO Youth World Championship against Eris Bajra

Richard Fenyi, a young talent from Ghana, is set to compete for the IBO Youth World Championship against Switzerland's Eris Bajra on September 28, 2024, in Germany. The match will take place at the MHP Arena in Ludwigsburg and is being organized by Prime Time Promotions.





