Richardson makes Olympics with fastest 100m of year

Richardson won her first major title with victory in the 100m at the 2023 World Championships

Source: BBC

Sha'Carri Richardson, the 24-year-old world champion, has secured her spot in the upcoming Games in Paris by winning the women's 100m at the US Olympic trials.

With a remarkable time of 10.71 seconds, she set the fastest time in the world this year, earning her qualification for her first Olympics.



Richardson previously won the 100m at the US Olympic trials three years ago but was unable to compete in the Tokyo Games due to a positive marijuana test.

Expressing her gratitude, Richardson stated that she feels honoured and believes that every experience she has gone through has prepared her for this significant moment in her life.



