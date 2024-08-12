Right to Dream appoint former Crystal Palace youth coach Ben Garner as head coach of International Academy

Right to Dream Academy has officially announced the selection of Ben Garner as the new head coach of the International Academy (IA).

The Englishman arrives with a wealth of experience, having held coaching and managerial positions at both the academy and professional levels within the Premier League and the English Football League.



His notable career includes roles at Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, and Charlton Athletic, as well as a significant mentorship position in the Premier League's coach development initiative.



Garner succeeds Djimi Traoré, who has been at the helm for nearly three years and has played an instrumental role in guiding student-athletes, many of whom have advanced to play for FC Nordsjælland and other professional teams.

His appointment represents not only a wealth of experience but also a commitment to a shared vision that resonates with the fundamental values of Right to Dream.



Garner advocates for a comprehensive approach to player development, highlighting the necessity of fostering a supportive environment.



He is convinced that collaborating with young talent and delivering exceptional coaching will not only produce proficient footballers but also well-rounded individuals.