Rising star Yakubu Muntawakilu signs with Home Stars FC

Yakubu Muntawakiru

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Home Stars FC, competing in Division One, has officially secured the signing of young midfielder Yakubu Muntawakiru from Shooting Stars on a three-year contract.

The 17-year-old is poised to make his debut against Okwawu United FC, a notable match as it will see him face his father's team in the opening game of the Division One League.



Muntawakiru, who previously played for Validus, has gained recognition for his outstanding performances, drawing interest from several clubs, including prominent teams like WAFA and Asante Kotoko.

His football journey commenced at the All In One Colts football club in Nkawkaw, where he demonstrated his talent and promise.



