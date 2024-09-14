Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Robert Lewandowski rumours labelled as “fake news” by Fabrizio Romano

Robert Lewandowski2222.png Robert Lewandowski

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Robert Lewandowski is a crucial asset for Barcelona and has begun the season impressively. Despite the positive outlook, there have been claims regarding his negative impact in the team's dressing room. However, Fabrizio Romano has firmly refuted these allegations.

Robert Lewandowski is a crucial asset for Barcelona and has begun the season impressively. Despite the positive outlook, there have been claims regarding his negative impact in the team's dressing room. However, Fabrizio Romano has firmly refuted these allegations. In The Daily Briefing, he stated, "I have no information supporting the rumors from Spanish media about Robert Lewandowski being a disruptive force in the locker room. Honestly, I’m unsure of the source, but it’s completely false."



Read full article

Source: Football-espana