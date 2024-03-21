Robinho sentenced to nine years in prison over gang rape

Robinho, former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward

Robinho, a former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward has been sentenced to serve a nine-year prison term in Brazil for his involvement in the gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman in 2013.

Despite being found guilty by an Italian court in 2017, he has been residing in Brazil, which does not extradite its citizens.



Following a request from Italy, judges in Brasilia have decided that he must serve his sentence in Brazil. Despite the ruling, he will remain free until a potential appeal is filed, according to his legal team. Robi



The former Brazil international with 100 caps, was playing for AC Milan at the time of the incident.

Despite losing an appeal in 2020 and having his sentence upheld by Italy's highest court in 2022, he has continued to deny any wrongdoing, claiming that the encounter was consensual.



Robinho, who also had stints with Manchester City and Real Madrid, has had a successful career in football, winning two La Liga titles with Real Madrid and making a significant impact during his time in the Premier League.