Rodgers returns from injury but 49ers beat Jets

Aaron Rodgers won the Super Bowl in 2011 with the Green Bay Packers

Source: BBC

Aaron Rodgers' comeback from injury resulted in a loss, as the New York Jets fell 32-19 to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in California.

After nearly a year of recovery from an Achilles tear sustained during his first game with the Jets, Rodgers returned to action.

The 40-year-old quarterback, a four-time NFL MVP during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, passed for 167 yards, recording one touchdown and one interception on Monday night, but it wasn't sufficient to defeat last season's Super Bowl runners-up.



Read full article