Rodman, Smith, Swanson among Ballon d'Or noms

Rodman, Smith and Swanson

Source: ESPN

Five players from the United States women's national team have received nominations for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or, an award given annually by France Football magazine.

The nominees include captain and midfielder Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, and forwards Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson.



Their nominations come shortly after they contributed to the U.S. team's victory in the 2024 Olympic gold medal.

The U.S. shares the honor of having the most players on the 30-member shortlist with Spain, the 2023 World Cup champions, which also features five nominees.



Read full article