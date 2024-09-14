“Rodri regen” called up by Real Madrid for Real Sociedad clash

Rodri regen

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has decided to rest Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham for the upcoming match against Real Sociedad on Saturday, as both players are being preserved for the commencement of the Champions League next week.

As a result, Carlo Ancelotti has included only four midfielders in the squad traveling to Donostia-San Sebastian.

Among these, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, and Arda Guler are well-known, while the fourth midfielder, Chema Andres, may be less familiar to some supporters of Real Madrid.



