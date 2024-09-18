Roma sack De Rossi after four games of season

Menu ›
Sports
Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Roma has parted ways with manager Daniele de Rossi after just four games into the new Serie A season.
De Rossi, who took over from Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico in January, has yet to secure a victory, with the team drawing three matches and suffering a home defeat to Empoli last month.
Currently, Roma sits in 16th place in the Serie A standings following a 1-1 draw against Genoa on Sunday.
A statement from the club indicated that the decision was made in the best interest of the team to quickly get back on track early in the season.
Read full article
Source: BBC