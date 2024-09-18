Roma sack De Rossi after four games of season

Daniele de Rossi won 14 of his 30 matches as Roma manager, a win ratio of 46.67%

Source: BBC

Roma has parted ways with manager Daniele de Rossi after just four games into the new Serie A season.

De Rossi, who took over from Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico in January, has yet to secure a victory, with the team drawing three matches and suffering a home defeat to Empoli last month.



Currently, Roma sits in 16th place in the Serie A standings following a 1-1 draw against Genoa on Sunday.

A statement from the club indicated that the decision was made in the best interest of the team to quickly get back on track early in the season.



Read full article