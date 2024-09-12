Sports

Ronaldo criticises Ten Hag & says Man Utd must 'rebuild everything'

Cristiano Ronaldo Scored 118 Goals In 292 Games In His Trophy Laden First Spell At Old Trafford.png Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games in his trophy-laden first spell at Old Trafford

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his discontent with Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag, stating that the club needs to "rebuild everything" to regain its competitiveness for major football titles.

The Dutch manager is facing scrutiny following United's disappointing eighth-place finish last season, marking their worst performance in Premier League history, along with two losses in the first three matches of the current season.

Ronaldo, who had two tenures at the club before moving to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has raised concerns about Ten Hag's mindset.

