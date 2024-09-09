Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal fought back to beat Scotland 2-1

Source: BBC

Ruben Neves, a former defender for Wolverhampton Wanderers, remarked that Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal against Scotland serves as a reminder to critics of Saudi Arabia's domestic football quality.

The 27-year-old Neves contributed to Al-Halil's title victory after joining the team last summer, while Ronaldo's Al-Nassr finished in second place.

Following his historic 900th career goal against Croatia, Ronaldo came off the bench to net the crucial goal against Scotland, helping Portugal secure two 2-1 victories in their Nations League Group A1 opener.



