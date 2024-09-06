Ronaldo reaches 900 career goals - the numbers behind the landmark

Ronaldo aims to reach 1,000 career goals

Source: BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a major milestone by scoring the 900th goal of his career during Portugal’s Nations League match against Croatia.

The 39-year-old’s goal, his 131st for Portugal, led to an emotional celebration.



Over two decades, Ronaldo has scored for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.

He began his career with Sporting in 2002 and has since amassed 450 goals for Real Madrid and 145 for Manchester United.



Despite his age, Ronaldo aims to reach 1,000 career goals, expressing confidence in achieving this target if he remains injury-free.



