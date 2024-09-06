Ronaldo reaches 900 career goals - the numbers behind the landmark

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 900 goals in a career spanning 22 years

Source: BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a remarkable feat on Thursday, netting the 900th goal of his legendary career.

The 39-year-old forward scored for Portugal during their Nations League match against Croatia, giving his team a 2-0 lead. This milestone led to an emotional reaction, as he fell to his knees by the corner flag, visibly moved.

This goal marked his 131st for the national team, adding to his tally from clubs including Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and his current team, Al-Nassr.



Read full article