SWAG mourns the passing of Joe Lartey, first president and iconic sports journalist

Joachim Awuley Lartey

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the passing of Mr. Joachim Awuley Lartey, fondly known as ‘Joe Lartey,’ who served as the association's inaugural President.

Mr. Lartey passed away at the age of 96 on April 26, 2024, marking the end of an era in Ghanaian sports journalism.



Joe Lartey was a trailblazer in Ghanaian sports journalism, playing a foundational role in the establishment and early growth of SWAG.



His contributions to sports writing, commentary, and journalism have had a profound impact on the industry, shaping the way sports stories are told and celebrated in Ghana.

SWAG has expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Joe Lartey during this challenging time of loss. The association will provide further details regarding his passing and arrangements for his funeral in the coming days, as the sports community comes together to remember and honour his legacy.



Joe Lartey's influence extended beyond SWAG; he was a respected figure in sports journalism whose dedication and passion for the craft inspired many.



His pioneering spirit and commitment to excellence will be remembered by the sports community in Ghana and serve as a lasting tribute to his remarkable life and career.