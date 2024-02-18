Saddick Adams calls for accountability of $3 million expenditure at 2023 AFCON

Convener of the #SaveGhanaFootball protest, Saddick Adams

Saddick Adams, the convener of the #SaveGhanaFootball protest, has expressed concerns over Ghana's spending of $3 million on only three matches during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile, he notes that a significant portion of the AFCON expenses are covered by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).



Mr. Adams cited an example where the GFA bears the cost of any additional members after the CAF has taken care of forty Black Stars contingent members.



He believes that the Sports Ministers only come to Parliament, and it is very difficult to get hold of the details, and the devil is always in the details.

Mr. Adams challenged the claim that the nation saved $3 million from AFCON, pointing out that Ghana was eliminated during the group stages.



He emphasised the need to let the public know the breakdown, which amounted to $3 million.



"I think that before we can even properly interrogate this spending of three million dollars, which I think is overblown, we need to get the details of what went into it," he said.