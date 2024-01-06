Saddick Adams takes on critics of Michael Essien over viral Nadia Buari video

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams has hit back at some social media users for suggesting that Ghanaian football legend, Michael Essien missed out on a lifetime opportunity when he allegedly ended his relationship with ace Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari.

Michael Essien became the subject of trolls and criticism after Nadia Buari posted an aesthetically pleasing photo of herself that got so social media users awed by her beauty.



Most of the tweeps claim that Michael Essien fluffed his relationship line after he supposedly let go of the famous actress.



Others also wonder what might have gone wrong between the two for Michael Essien to ditch Nadia as they believe happened in the relationship.



But Saddick Adams has strongly defended Michael Essien, questioning the tweeps on why they did not date Nadia themselves.



"You see Nadia photos p3 then you pity Essien. But you’re a man too. Why didn’t you go for her. Anaa you don’t want good things for yourself?"

Michael Essien in a recent interview detailed how he and Drogba opened the floodgate for the influx of African players in the Premier League.



The Chelsea legend noted his performance and that of Drogba encouraged football clubs and agents to recruit more players from West Africa.



“It is always a big question if there is a big transfer over an African player. Didier (Drogba) was there, he showed it a year before I came (to Chelsea) and I followed it up.”



“I think he gave some trust to the rest of the clubs that they can spend the money and trust the process.”



Essien joined from Lyon in August 2005 for 24.4 million pounds and starred for the Chelsea teams under former owner Roman Abramovic.

TWI NEWS







