Salah: It was easy. It could have been five or six

SalahScreenshot 2024 09 02 115255.png Mohamed Salah

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: www.premierleague.com

Mohamed Salah expressed his satisfaction with Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, but suggested the scoreline could have been even higher.

Salah, who scored his 10th goal in nine appearances at the stadium, also assisted in the first two goals for Luis Diaz.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah mentioned the importance of the win for the team’s title ambitions and hinted that it might have been his last game at Old Trafford, as his contract with Liverpool expires in June 2025, and no renewal discussions have taken place yet.

