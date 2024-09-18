Sale of Newmont Akyem Mine in advance stages, says COO

The sale of Newmont's Akyem mine in Ghana is in advanced stages

Newmont Corp, the world’s largest gold miner, is set to raise up to $2 billion from selling smaller mines and development projects.

Following its 2023 acquisition of Newcrest Mining, Newmont aims to divest assets to focus on high-value "Tier 1" assets and increase its copper exposure.



The company has already agreed to sell two Australian assets for up to $475 million and is working to finalize sales of mines in Ghana, the US, and Canada by early 2025.





