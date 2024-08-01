Samartex Coach Nurudeen Amadu uncertain about adaptation of new signings ahead of Africa campaign

Nurudeen Amadu

Source: Footballghana

FC Samartex Head Coach Nurudeen Amadu has voiced his worries about the process of integrating new signings into his team as they gear up for the 2024/25 CAF Champions League campaign.

Key players who played pivotal roles in clinching the Ghana Premier League title last season have departed the club for opportunities overseas.



The team's top scorer from the previous season, Evans Osei Wusu, who netted 11 goals, is currently sidelined due to an injury.



Furthermore, Captain Emmanuel Keyekeh, who was honored as the Best Player in the Ghana League at the recent Ghana Football Awards, has also left. Their absence has created a significant gap in the squad.

Samartex has brought in several new players, such as Lord Adabo and Baba Kushibo from RTU.



Despite these new additions, Amadu is uncertain about how well these newcomers will adjust to their new surroundings and team dynamics.



“We have lost some very key players. You can talk about Evans Owusu through injury, Daudu Seidu Yussif to APL, and then Keyekeh, who were very, very instrumental in our qualification,” he told Joy Sports.



Read full article