Samartex, Medeama can beat Sudan - Wilson Arthur slams Black Stars' horrendous performance

Wilson Arthur, the CEO of Samartex Football Club, has expressed strong criticism of the Black Stars' recent performance, stating that both Samartex and Medeama could potentially outperform the national team against Sudan.

His comments come in the wake of a disappointing showing by the Black Stars, particularly in crucial matches that have raised concerns among fans and stakeholders in Ghanaian football.



Arthur's remarks emphasize the need for the national team to improve its tactics and overall cohesion, suggesting that there is a disconnect between the players' potential and their on-field execution.



He highlighted that local clubs have been performing well and could bring the same intensity and commitment to the national stage.

This criticism reflects a growing sentiment among football enthusiasts in Ghana, who are calling for a reassessment of the team's strategies and player selections as they prepare for upcoming competitions.



The statement underscores the urgent need for the Black Stars to address their shortcomings to regain the trust and support of fans.