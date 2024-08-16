Samartex face tough test in CAF Champions League debut

Coach Nuru Amadu has been preparing his team for the challenging match in Cameroon

Ghanaian champions Samartex will kick off their first-ever CAF Champions League campaign this Sunday against Cameroonian titleholders Victoria United FC.

Fresh from winning their maiden Ghana Premier League title, Samartex is aiming to make a strong impression on the continental stage.



Victoria United, also coming off a domestic victory, will be determined to start their Champions League journey with a win.



The first leg promises to be a competitive encounter, with both teams eager to secure an advantage for the return fixture.



