Samartex face tough test in CAF Champions League debut

Samartex 2425 Coach Nuru Amadu has been preparing his team for the challenging match in Cameroon

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian champions Samartex will kick off their first-ever CAF Champions League campaign this Sunday against Cameroonian titleholders Victoria United FC.

Fresh from winning their maiden Ghana Premier League title, Samartex is aiming to make a strong impression on the continental stage.

Coach Nuru Amadu has been preparing his team for the challenging match in Cameroon.

Victoria United, also coming off a domestic victory, will be determined to start their Champions League journey with a win.

The first leg promises to be a competitive encounter, with both teams eager to secure an advantage for the return fixture.

