Samartex vs Raja: We're going all out - FC Samartex GM, Edmund Ackah

FC Samartex's

Source: Kickgh

As the new football season heats up, FC Samartex's General Manager, Edmund Ackah, has announced their determination to secure all available points against Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League matchup.

The Timber Giants advanced past Cameroon's Victoria United in the first preliminary round, setting the stage for a clash with the Moroccan team in the second round.



Raja is scheduled to arrive in Ghana on Friday, September 13, 2024, for the crucial match on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Ackah expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the challenging contest.



