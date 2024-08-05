Samartex will map out a strategy for Victoria United after watching their videos – Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu, the head coach of Samartex, has stated that his team is preparing a strategy for their upcoming 2024/24 CAF Champions League first preliminary round match against Victoria United from Cameroon.

The matches are scheduled to take place between August 16 and 25, 2024, with the first leg being held in Cameroon and the second leg at home.

Amadu mentioned that their video analyst is diligently working to gather information about their opponents' defensive, midfield, and attacking structures to devise a winning strategy for the games.