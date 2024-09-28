Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
1

Samuel Inkoom seeks time to repay alleged fraudulent amount

Samuel Inkoom Stars Samuel Inkoom

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghanaian footballer Samuel Inkoom has sought an extension from the Kwabenya Circuit Court until October 31 to repay an alleged US$8,000 he defrauded from two individuals.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live