Samuel Inkoom seeks time to repay alleged fraudulent amount

Former Ghanaian footballer Samuel Inkoom has sought an extension from the Kwabenya Circuit Court until October 31 to repay an alleged US$8,000 he defrauded from two individuals.

Inkoom, who was part of the U-20 World Cup-winning team in 2009 and played in the 2010 World Cup, appeared in court for the second time facing charges of fraud.



During the hearing, Inkoom stated that he is in the process of selling his assets to gather the funds needed for repayment. His request for additional time was approved by Judge Ms. Mavis Bedjrah.

The prosecution, represented by Chief Inspector Gershon Togo Achondo, outlined the allegations against Inkoom. The victims, Doris Dankwa and her fiancé Seth Osei Addai, had approached him for help in relocating from Dubai to the USA. Inkoom purportedly claimed to run a company capable of securing visas for them, requesting US$4,000 from each, which was paid through Dankwa's father, John Dadzie.



After receiving a total of US$8,000, Inkoom failed to provide the promised visas and did not respond to multiple attempts to reach him. The police subsequently summoned him for questioning several times, but he did not comply, leading to his court summons via mobile phone. This case has garnered considerable attention as the former athlete works to resolve the allegations against him.