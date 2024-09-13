Sports

Saudi Arabia confirm transfer for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior this summer

Vinicius Junior2344.png Vinicius Junior

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

This summer, the connection between Saudi Arabia and Vinicius Junior was a prominent topic in Madrid, with Al-Ahli expressing interest in securing a deal. Director Khaled Al-Issa revealed that negotiations were underway for the Brazilian player.

In an interview with Kora Rotana, as reported by El Chiringuito, Al-Issa mentioned his goal of acquiring a high-profile signing, including Vinicius.

However, he noted that discussions were interrupted due to a shift in the situation regarding players in the Saudi Pro League.

Source: Football-espana