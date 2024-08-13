Saudi clubs set to compete with Leicester City for Jordan Ayew

Multiple clubs from Saudi Arabia are reportedly preparing to compete with Leicester City for the acquisition of Jordan Ayew, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon.

These clubs have presented lucrative financial offers to entice Ayew to transition from England to the Saudi Pro League.



Crystal Palace is reportedly seeking approximately £10 million for the 32-year-old forward, who has one year left on his contract at Selhurst Park.



Ayew's position within the club appears to be in jeopardy due to his reduced playing time since Oliver Glasner assumed the managerial role.



Leicester City is looking to enhance its attacking capabilities for the forthcoming Premier League season and considers Ayew to be a significant asset due to his experience.

While Ayew has garnered interest from Saudi clubs, a transfer to Leicester is likely to be more appealing to the player.



In the previous season, Ayew recorded four goals and seven assists for Crystal Palace, primarily playing from the right wing.



Despite his steady involvement, he has not exceeded five goals in a season since the 2019-20 season, raising concerns regarding his performance and future prospects.