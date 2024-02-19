'Save Ghana Football' protest to hit Ashanti region on February 23

This follows the first demonstration in Accra

A group of sports journalists in the Ashanti Region has announced plans to stage a demonstration and petition Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to express their concerns about the perceived decline in football standards in the country.

The move follows a similar demonstration in Accra by sports journalists and enthusiasts who expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Black Stars in the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Atta Poku, the convener of the protest, highlighted the group's determination to address the issues at hand.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place on February 23, starting at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and concluding at the regional coordinating council, where the group intends to submit a petition to the Ashanti regional minister.



The petition aims to engage stakeholders and expedite actions to address challenges within the football community.