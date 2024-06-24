Scotland boss Clarke furious at '100% penalty' denial

'Why's it not given?' - Clarke questions penalty incident

Source: BBC

Scotland's coach, Steve Clarke, expressed his frustration over the decision to not award his team a penalty during their Euro 2024 match against Hungary.

With just over 10 minutes left in the game, substitute Stuart Armstrong was brought down in the Hungarian box, but the referee and VAR official chose not to intervene.



Clarke demanded an explanation for the non-penalty decision and criticized the inconsistency of VAR.

He also humorously mentioned that he had some choice words for the situation, but preferred to keep his money instead.



