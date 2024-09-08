Scott finishes second and McColgan fifth in Great North Run

Marc Scott (left) won the Great North Run in 2021

Source: BBC

Marc Scott from Great Britain capped off a successful weekend by securing second place in the men's race at the Great North Run.

After winning the UK Athletics 5K Road Running Championship on Friday, Scott completed the half-marathon in 1:01:11, improving his time from the previous year by 11 seconds.



Kenyan runner Abel Kipchumba took first place with a time of 59:52, while Norway's Sondre Noen finished third.

In the women's event, Eilish McColgan, making her comeback from injury for Great Britain at the Paris Olympics, finished fifth with a strong sprint at the end.



