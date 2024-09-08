Sports

Scott finishes second and McColgan fifth in Great North Run

Marc Scott (left) Won The Great North Run In 2021.png Marc Scott (left) won the Great North Run in 2021

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Marc Scott from Great Britain capped off a successful weekend by securing second place in the men's race at the Great North Run.

After winning the UK Athletics 5K Road Running Championship on Friday, Scott completed the half-marathon in 1:01:11, improving his time from the previous year by 11 seconds.

Kenyan runner Abel Kipchumba took first place with a time of 59:52, while Norway's Sondre Noen finished third.

In the women's event, Eilish McColgan, making her comeback from injury for Great Britain at the Paris Olympics, finished fifth with a strong sprint at the end.

Source: BBC