Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse signs two-year contract extension

Aliou Cisse, the head coach of the Senegal national team, has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in charge for an additional two years. This extension will see Cisse leading the Teranga Lions until 2026, marking a total of 11 years at the helm.

Since taking over from Alain Giresse in 2015, Cisse has successfully guided Senegal to qualify for the last two FIFA World Cups. His current goal is to lead the team to the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in USA-Canada-Mexico.



A former player for Senegal, Cisse has achieved notable success in the AFCON, finishing as runner-up in 2019 and securing Senegal's first AFCON trophy in 2021 by defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout.

Despite a recent setback at the 2023 AFCON, where Senegal was eliminated by Ivory Coast in the Round of 16, the decision to renew Cisse's contract at the age of 47 reflects the confidence in his leadership and capabilities.