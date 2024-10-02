Senegalese Football Federation dismisses Aliou Cisse as head coach

Aliou Cisse

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Senegalese Football Federation (SFF) has terminated Aliou Cisse's role as head coach of the national team due to a series of unsatisfactory results that have raised concerns about the Teranga Lions' performance.

Cisse, who achieved a historic milestone by leading Senegal to their inaugural Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory in 2022 in Cameroon, has been under increasing pressure recently because of a number of lackluster showings.

The SFF recognized Cisse's significant contributions, especially his part in achieving Senegal's long-desired AFCON success.



