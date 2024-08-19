Severe drought in Northern Ghana sparks fears of food insecurity

The drought has drastically reduced food production

Northern Ghana is facing a severe drought, with no rain for over two months. Farmers are struggling as key crops like maize, rice, and millet are withering, leading to significant losses.

The drought has drastically reduced food production, raising fears of a potential famine. Farmers worry that even if rain comes soon, it may be too late to save their crops.

Alhaji Mashoud Mohammed, a prominent farmer, attributes the drought to climate change, noting that the cold and lack of sunshine have further worsened the situation.



