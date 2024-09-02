'Shocking' & 'still miles off' - Man Utd's 'sobering day'

Match of the Day 2: How Man Utd paid for 'massive mistakes' against Liverpool

Source: BBC

Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag experienced a disheartening day on Sunday, suffering a loss to Liverpool that resulted in boos from the crowd at half-time, full-time, and even throughout the match.

Arne Slot's team had established a commanding 3-0 lead within the first hour, leading numerous home supporters at Old Trafford to exit well before the match concluded.

The situation could have been even more detrimental, as former Manchester United defender Gary Neville remarked on Sky Sports, stating, "Liverpool could have been 5-0 up since they went 3-0 up."



