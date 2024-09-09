Shohei Ohtani ties career-high 46 home runs in Dodgers 4-0 win to move closer to historic 50-50

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home .

Shohei Ohtani is making strides towards a remarkable 50-50 season, as evidenced by his 46th home run on Sunday, which contributed to the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-0 win against the Cleveland Guardians.

The two-time AL MVP hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, tying his personal record of 46 homers set with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021.

With 46 stolen bases this season, Ohtani is on the verge of reaching this historic milestone.



