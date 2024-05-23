Should you buy the Infinix Note 40 phone or the magnetic wireless charging 5G Pro variant?

The Infinix Note 40 and Note 40 Pro stand out for their impressive value

Source: benjamindada

The Infinix Note 40 series, featuring the Note 40 and Note 40 Pro, brings sophistication to mid-range smartphones with a sleek design and advanced features.

Both models sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.



The Note 40 Pro offers faster charging with 100W Multi-Speed Fast Charging and wireless MagCharge.

Infinix promises two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. Powered by MediaTek processors, both phones support smooth multitasking.



Starting at ₦327,900, these devices provide strong value, though they lack expandable storage and ultrawide cameras.



