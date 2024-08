Eddie Nketiah has expressed his excitement following his transfer to Crystal Palace, a club in the English Premier League.

The Arsenal forward finalized his transfer to the Eagles on Friday, August 30.



“Crystal Palace is pleased to announce the acquisition of Eddie Nketiah on a five-year contract from Arsenal.

“Having grown up in Deptford, Nketiah returns to South London as an England international and a proven goalscorer at the highest level,” stated Crystal Palace in an official announcement.



In his inaugural interview with the new club, Eddie Nketiah conveyed his enthusiasm and eagerness to begin his journey.