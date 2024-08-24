Sinner parts with physio & fitness coach after investigation

Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January

Source: BBC

Jannik Sinner has announced that he will no longer collaborate with physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi and fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara following the investigation into his positive tests for a prohibited substance.

The current world number one tested positive for clostebol, a steroid known for its muscle-building properties, on two occasions in March.



Last week, a tribunal exonerated the Italian of any fault or negligence, determining that Sinner had been unintentionally contaminated with the substance by Naldi.



Naldi had been using an over-the-counter spray, provided by Ferrara, on a cut on his own hand before administering treatments to Sinner.

"I want to begin by acknowledging that they have played a significant role in my career," Sinner stated during a press conference at the US Open on Friday.



"We achieved remarkable success together, supported by a great team behind me."



