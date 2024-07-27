Sports

Six African competitors to watch at Paris 2024

Africa Athletes24 L-R: Blessing Oborududu, Faith Kipyegon, Biniam Girmay

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

Africa aims to surpass 50 medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with 329 events across 32 sports. Six standout athletes to watch include:

1. Faith Kipyegon (Kenya, Athletics): Aiming for her third consecutive gold in the women's 1500m.

2. Letsile Tebogo (Botswana, Athletics): Could become the first African man to win a 100m or 200m Olympic medal since 1996.

3. Biniam Girmay (Eritrea, Cycling): Aiming for Eritrea's best Olympic result in cycling's time trial and road race.

4. Blessing Oborududu (Nigeria, Wrestling): Seeking gold in her likely final Olympics.

5. Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso, Athletics): Aiming for another historic medal in the triple jump.

6. Fatima Zahra El Mamouny (Morocco, Breaking): Competing in the debut Olympic breaking competition.

Source: BBC