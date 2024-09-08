Sky rookie Reese's season over with wrist injury

Angel Reese

Source: ESPN

Angel Reese's impressive debut season with the Chicago Sky has come to a close due to a wrist injury sustained during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Angel Reese's impressive debut season with the Chicago Sky has come to a close due to a wrist injury sustained during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. On social media, Reese reflected on her year, stating, "What a year. I never expected my last shot of the season to be a three-pointer, but perhaps that was a sign from God to show everyone what to expect in Year 2, lol."





Read full article